Left Menu

Missing retired teacher's mutilated body found in UP's Etawah

PTI | Etawah | Updated: 07-09-2023 19:29 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 19:29 IST
Missing retired teacher's mutilated body found in UP's Etawah
  • Country:
  • India

The mutilated body of a retired woman teacher, who went missing two days ago, was recovered from a 20 feet deep ditch in the Sadar Kotwali police station area here on Thursday, police said.

The woman was identified as Arifa Khatoon (66), a resident of Naurangabad locality, whose missing complaint was lodged by the family members at the police station on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police Kapil Dev Singh said that the body was recovered from the ditch near Bhola Sayed mazar.

According to police, the deceased had retired from a primary school in 2019 and was living alone in her house. Neighbours said that she had left her house on Tuesday saying that she had been called to the school.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time; AT&T says tests at some lead cable sites show no public health risk and more

Health News Roundup: Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time; AT&T...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Georgia can resume ban on hormone treatment for transgender youth, judge says; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Georgia can resume ban on hormone treatment for transge...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Wanted: Young Indonesians for next generation of forest defenders

FEATURE-Wanted: Young Indonesians for next generation of forest defenders

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Ecuador's Amazon oil ban: a threat to fossil fuels in Latin America?

ANALYSIS-Ecuador's Amazon oil ban: a threat to fossil fuels in Latin America...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023