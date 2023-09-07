Left Menu

US court orders Mirror Trading International to pay $1.7 bln in restitution for crypto fraud

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-09-2023 20:32 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 20:32 IST
US court orders Mirror Trading International to pay $1.7 bln in restitution for crypto fraud
  • Country:
  • United States

A U.S. District Court judge has entered a consent order against Mirror Trading International Proprietary Limited, finding it liable for foreign exchange fraud and ordered it to pay more than $1.7 billion in restitution to victims, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Thursday.

The order stems from a CFTC complaint filed on June 30, 2022, the agency said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Helicopter crashed into sea off Dubai, search for crew underway -UAE regulator

Helicopter crashed into sea off Dubai, search for crew underway -UAE regulat...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Jio Platforms and NVIDIA team up to build new AI cloud infrastructure in India

Jio Platforms and NVIDIA team up to build new AI cloud infrastructure in Ind...

 India
3
Tennis-Sabalenka fights back to snuff out home hopes of all-American final

Tennis-Sabalenka fights back to snuff out home hopes of all-American final

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Kroger to pay up to $1.4 billion to resolve US opioid lawsuits; Lilly's diabetes drug Mounjaro approved by UK watchdog and more

Health News Roundup: Kroger to pay up to $1.4 billion to resolve US opioid l...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023