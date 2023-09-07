Left Menu

Legal head of MNC caught red handed giving bribe to cop in Gurugram, arrested

The companys legal head allegedly bribed the sub-inspector in lieu of helping a senior official of the MNC who is an accused in the forgery case, they said.The ACB laid a trap on Wednesday and arrested the accused, they added.The arrested accused is identified as Atul Sood, legal head of Perfetti Van Melle, a Dutch-Italian multinational company that manufactures and distributes confectionery and gum.An FIR was registered against Sood at the ACB Police Station and later he was sent to judicial custody after being produced in a city court on Thursday, police said.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 07-09-2023 20:48 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 20:48 IST
The legal head of a multinational company was arrested after being caught red handed while offering a bribe of Rs 1 lakh to a policeman, officials said on Thursday.

The sub-inspector in-charge of a forgery case against officials of the company informed the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) about the bribe offered to him, police said. The company's legal head allegedly bribed the sub-inspector in lieu of helping a senior official of the MNC who is an accused in the forgery case, they said.

The ACB laid a trap on Wednesday and arrested the accused, they added.

The arrested accused is identified as Atul Sood, legal head of Perfetti Van Melle, a Dutch-Italian multinational company that manufactures and distributes confectionery and gum.

An FIR was registered against Sood at the ACB Police Station and later he was sent to judicial custody after being produced in a city court on Thursday, police said. According to the FIR filed by the sub-inspector, a female HR head of the company had filed a sexual harassment complaint against two admin officials of the company at DLF Phase 1 Police Station in 2021. After the woman failed to report to the office, the company terminated her, and sent her salary and other dues to her bank account, the FIR said.

Later in July 2022, a car previously provided by the company to the woman while she was still employed was transferred in her name using forged documents, the FIR said. The registration card of the car, however, was still with the company, it said.

The woman approached the police regarding the alleged forgery and an FIR was registered at Shivaji Nagar Police Station against company officials previously accused of sexual harassment, the FIR said.

The forgery case was then transferred to Sector 9A Police Station and the case was investigated by Sub-Inspector Devi Charan, it said.

On Wednesday, Sub-Inspector Devi Charan filed a complaint with the ACB and alleged that Atul Sood and one Tiwari came to meet him on August 29 and offered him a bribe to help senior officials accused in the case. An FIR was registered based on his complaint under Section 8 of Prevention of Corruption Act by the ACB and a team led by Inspector Jai Pal was formed to arrest Sood.

Late evening on Wednesday, the ACB laid a trap and arrested the accused red handed while he was handing over Rs 1 lakh to the sub-inspector in Sector 9 area. "Rs1 lakh bribe was recovered from the spot and the accused who was the legal head of the company was arrested. He was produced in a city court today and sent to judicial custody. Further probe is underway," said Inspector Jai Pal of ACB.

