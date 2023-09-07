Left Menu

Pak military's top brass resolve to defeat militants

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 07-09-2023 22:47 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 22:47 IST
Pak military's top brass resolve to defeat militants
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan military's top brass on Thursday resolved to defeat militants and their abettors working for the "hostile forces" to harm the country.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir presided over the 259th Corps Commanders' Conference (CCC) held at GHQ, Rawalpindi, according to a statement by the military.

The commanders were briefed on the prevalent geo-strategic environment, challenges to national security and their own strategy in response to evolving threats.

They "resolved that all terrorists, their facilitators and abettors, working on the behest of hostile forces to destabilise Pakistan will be dealt with the full might of the state." The army further stated that the participants reiterated the Pakistan Army's resolve to defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan against all kinds of direct and indirect threats.

They "reaffirmed that inimical propagandists' desperate attempts to cause a wedge between the state institutions and public are indicative of their mounting desperation and will only result in more humiliation of such elements".

The meeting reiterated to continue full support of ongoing efforts in uplifting socioeconomic growth under the umbrella of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) and wholeheartedly assisting the government in curbing all illegal activities which hamper economic stability, growth and investors' confidence.

The need for speedy development of the economic potential of Newly Merged Districts (NMDs) and border districts of Balochistan for sustainable peace and growth was also emphasised.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time; AT&T says tests at some lead cable sites show no public health risk and more

Health News Roundup: Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time; AT&T...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Georgia can resume ban on hormone treatment for transgender youth, judge says; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Georgia can resume ban on hormone treatment for transge...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Wanted: Young Indonesians for next generation of forest defenders

FEATURE-Wanted: Young Indonesians for next generation of forest defenders

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Ecuador's Amazon oil ban: a threat to fossil fuels in Latin America?

ANALYSIS-Ecuador's Amazon oil ban: a threat to fossil fuels in Latin America...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023