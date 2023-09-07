Woman arrested with 15 kg poppy in Jammu
07-09-2023
Police arrested a woman drugs peddler and seized 15 kilogrammes of poppy, officials here said on Thursday.
A police team rounded up Shinder Kaur, who was acting in a suspicious manner, from the bus stand area, they said. They seized 15 kilogrammes of poppy from Kaur, who hails from Punjab, the officials added.
A case was registered and the accused arrested. Further investigation is underway.
