Woman arrested with 15 kg poppy in Jammu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 07-09-2023 23:14 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 23:14 IST
Police arrested a woman drugs peddler and seized 15 kilogrammes of poppy, officials here said on Thursday.

A police team rounded up Shinder Kaur, who was acting in a suspicious manner, from the bus stand area, they said. They seized 15 kilogrammes of poppy from Kaur, who hails from Punjab, the officials added.

A case was registered and the accused arrested. Further investigation is underway.

