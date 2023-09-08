Left Menu

East Congo attack kills 18 people, local official says

Armed men attacked a village in the eastern Congolese province of Ituri on Thursday, killing at least 18 people and injuring 12, a local official said.

Reuters | Beni | Updated: 08-09-2023 15:07 IST | Created: 08-09-2023 15:04 IST
East Congo attack kills 18 people, local official says
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Armed men attacked a village in the eastern Congolese province of Ituri on Thursday, killing at least 18 people and injuring 12, a local official said. The region is plagued by myriad armed groups and violence has forced millions to flee their homes.

Colonel Jean Siro Simba Bunga, administrator of Irumu territory where the attack happened, said the assailants had burned three bodies but another 15 would be buried. "We are deploring this situation," he said, blaming local militia for the "needless deaths."

Survivor Alain Kalito said children were among the victims and that his father was severely injured. "It has been difficult to identify the perpetrators, as we were all scared and fled after they entered," he said.

Christophe Munyanderu, coordinator of a Congolese human rights organization for Irumu territory, said the attack had uprooted many again. "This attack is condemned by everyone because it was an entity where the population was gradually beginning to recover, but now this attack has once again caused massive displacement of civilians," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters World News Summary

Reuters World News Summary

 Global
2
Mexican president backs party's candidate selection process after dispute

Mexican president backs party's candidate selection process after dispute

 Global
3
Nigeria's opposition candidate Atiku to challenge election court ruling

Nigeria's opposition candidate Atiku to challenge election court ruling

Nigeria
4
Reliance's Performax Activewear eyes 5-fold growth in 3 yrs; becomes kit sponsor for Indian football team

Reliance's Performax Activewear eyes 5-fold growth in 3 yrs; becomes kit spo...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023