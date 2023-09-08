Policemen turn 'Govindas' and break 'dahi handi' as two groups quarrel over issue

Some police personnel on 'bandobast' duty assumed the role of 'Govindas' and broke a 'dahi handi' after noticing two groups fighting over their turn to form a human pyramid first to reach the clay pot filled with curd at Bhiwandi town in Maharashtra's Thane district.

The incident, in which a policeman got richer by Rs 40,000 for successfully completing the task, occurred on Thursday when 'Dahi Handi' festival was celebrated across Maharashtra with fervour. As part of the Dahi Handi festival, which marks the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna, youngsters form multi-storeyed human pyramids to reach the curd-filled claypots that are suspended mid-air. Those participating in the act are called 'Govindas'. A big Dahi Handi event was organised at Anand Dighe Chowk in Bhiwandi on Thursday. But two local groups - one from Chavindra village and another from Nagaon - confronted each other over who would break that dahi handi, a police official said. The police personnel, who were on duty there, brought the situation under control by pacifying the warring groups. The prize money was distributed equally between the two groups, but the police decided that none of the groups would be allowed break the dahi handi, he said. It was also decided that the police would themselves break the dahi handi. Accordingly, the height of the dahi handi was lowered and a two-tiered human pyramid comprising the police personnel was formed, he added. The policeman who broke the dahi handi got the cash prize of Rs 40,000, the official said.

