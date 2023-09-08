Road contractor booked for man's death due to pothole in Thane district

An offence has been registered against the proprietor of a road construction company over the death of a 22-year-old man due to a pothole in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Friday.

The Thane district rural police on Thursday registered a case under section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code against the proprietor of Jijau Construction Road Build Private Ltd based on a complaint lodged by the deceased man's family, an official said. On August 31, the victim Akash Jadhav was travelling on a two-wheeler from Ambadi to Wada when he hit a pothole and fell. He sustained severe injuries and died on September 3, he said.

As per the complaint, the responsibility for the maintenance and repair of the Wada Bhiwandi road was given to the construction firm, which did not carry out its work properly. There were many potholes on the road, which resulted in accidents and subsequent deaths, the official said, adding that further probe is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)