Left Menu

Two killed, one injured after wall of house collapses on them in Nashik district

Gulab and his grandson were killed in the incident, while Vithabai sustained critical injuries and is undergoing treatment at a hospital, the official said.

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 08-09-2023 18:33 IST | Created: 08-09-2023 18:33 IST
Two killed, one injured after wall of house collapses on them in Nashik district
  • Country:
  • India

A man and a three-year-old boy were killed, while a woman was injured when a slab and a wall of an old house collapsed on them in Maharashtra's Nashik district, police said on Friday.

The incident took place in Nalwadpada village in Dindori taluka of the district around 11.30 pm on Thursday, an official said.

A slab and a wall of a room in the house caved in, trapping three members of a family who were asleep, he said.

Gulab Waman Khare (60), his wife Vithabai, and grandson Nishant were trapped under the rubble, the official said. The couple's son Vishal heard the loud crash and saw the trio trapped in the debris, and alerted the neighbours, he said, adding that the trio was extricated in the early hours of Friday. Gulab and his grandson were killed in the incident, while Vithabai sustained critical injuries and is undergoing treatment at a hospital, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters World News Summary

Reuters World News Summary

 Global
2
Mexican president backs party's candidate selection process after dispute

Mexican president backs party's candidate selection process after dispute

 Global
3
Nigeria's opposition candidate Atiku to challenge election court ruling

Nigeria's opposition candidate Atiku to challenge election court ruling

Nigeria
4
Reliance's Performax Activewear eyes 5-fold growth in 3 yrs; becomes kit sponsor for Indian football team

Reliance's Performax Activewear eyes 5-fold growth in 3 yrs; becomes kit spo...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023