Ukraine opposes trading Russia sanctions relief for grain deal's revival - official
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 08-09-2023 19:35 IST | Created: 08-09-2023 19:35 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukraine opposes the idea of easing sanctions on Russia in order to revive a grain deal between the two countries, foreign ministry spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko said on Friday.
"Easing part of the sanctions regime against Russia in exchange for the resumption of the grain agreement would be a victory for Russian food blackmail and an invitation to Moscow for new waves of blackmail," he wrote on Facebook.
