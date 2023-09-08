Left Menu

Cuba arrests 17 for allegedly helping recruit some of its citizens to fight for Russia in Ukraine

PTI | Havana | Updated: 08-09-2023 19:35 IST | Created: 08-09-2023 19:35 IST
Cuba arrests 17 for allegedly helping recruit some of its citizens to fight for Russia in Ukraine
  • Country:
  • Cuba

Cuban authorities arrested 17 people in connection with what they described as a network to recruit Cuban nationals to fight for Russia in Ukraine.

The head of criminal investigations for Cuba's Interior Ministry, César Rodríguez, said late Thursday on state media that at least three of the 17 people arrested are part of recruitment efforts inside the island country.

The official didn't identify the alleged members of the network, and he only said that they had previous criminal records.

Cuba's Foreign Ministry said Monday the government had detected a network operating from Russia to recruit some of its citizens living both in Russia and in Cuba fight in Ukraine, and it said the authorities were already working "to neutralize and dismantle" it, but it gave no details.

"Cuba is not part of the war in Ukraine," said the Foreign Ministry in the press release.

Cuba and Russia are political allies and Cubans do not require a visa to travel to Russia. Many go there to study or to work.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters World News Summary

Reuters World News Summary

 Global
2
Mexican president backs party's candidate selection process after dispute

Mexican president backs party's candidate selection process after dispute

 Global
3
Nigeria's opposition candidate Atiku to challenge election court ruling

Nigeria's opposition candidate Atiku to challenge election court ruling

Nigeria
4
Reliance's Performax Activewear eyes 5-fold growth in 3 yrs; becomes kit sponsor for Indian football team

Reliance's Performax Activewear eyes 5-fold growth in 3 yrs; becomes kit spo...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023