UK and India agree pensions and insurance partnership
Reuters | London | Updated: 11-09-2023 17:57 IST | Created: 11-09-2023 17:20 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain and India have agreed to launch a partnership to boost cross-market investment by the insurance and pension sectors, Britain's finance ministry said on Monday during a visit by finance minister Jeremy Hunt to the country.
The Treasury said the UK-India Pensions and Insurance Partnership would support the growth of the sector in both countries, focusing on knowledge sharing, growing bilateral investment and diversifying risk.
