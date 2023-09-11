UK and India agree pensions and insurance partnership

Britain and India have agreed to launch a partnership to boost cross-market investment by the insurance and pension sectors, Britain's finance ministry said on Monday during a visit by finance minister Jeremy Hunt to the country.

The Treasury said the UK-India Pensions and Insurance Partnership would support the growth of the sector in both countries, focusing on knowledge sharing, growing bilateral investment and diversifying risk.

