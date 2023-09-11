Left Menu

Kota: Man strangles wife on suspicion of infidelity, stays with body whole night

After killing his wife late Saturday night, Kanhaiya Lal Malav stayed with the body in the same bed the whole night and informed his brother the next morning, Kaithun SHO Hari Singh Meena said. The victims family members, who reached Kota on Monday morning, lodged a case of murder against Malav, who was being interrogated and yet to be arrested, SHO Meena said.

  Country:
  • India

A 29-year-old woman was strangled by her husband here on suspicion of infidelity, police said on Monday. After killing his wife late Saturday night, Kanhaiya Lal Malav stayed with the body in the same bed the whole night and informed his brother the next morning, Kaithun SHO Hari Singh Meena said. The matter came to light when Malav's brother reported the matter to the police on Sunday, he said.

Victim Meena Thakur, a native of Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur, was married to Malav, a resident of Kaithun town in Kota district, police said.

Initial investigation revealed that Malav suspected his wife was in a relationship with someone else and he frequently quarrelled with her over the issue, they said. On returning home from work on Saturday night, he found her speaking to someone on the phone and, in a fit of rage, Malav strangled her, the SHO said. Meena was brought up and married off by her maternal grandparents in Jabalpur as her parents had died in her early childhood, he said. The victim's family members, who reached Kota on Monday morning, lodged a case of murder against Malav, who was being interrogated and yet to be arrested, SHO Meena said. The body was handed over to the family after post-mortem on Monday, he said.

The woman is survived by a seven-year-old daughter and a four-year-old son.

