Bells toll as the US marks 22 years since 9/11, from ground zero to Alaska

With tolling bells, personal tributes and tears, Americans looked back Monday on 9/11 at anniversary observances that stretched from ground zero to small towns.

People gathered at memorials, firehouses, city halls, campuses and elsewhere to observe the 22nd anniversary of the deadliest terror attack on US soil.

"For those of us who lost people on that day, that day is still happening. Everybody else moves on. And you find a way to go forward, but that day is always happening for you," Edward Edelman said as he arrived at ground zero to honour his slain brother-in-law, Daniel McGinley.

President Joe Biden was due at a ceremony on a military base in Anchorage, Alaska. His visit, en route to Washington from a trip to India and Vietnam, is a reminder that the impact of 9/11 was felt in every corner of the nation, however remote. Nearly 3,000 people were killed when hijacked planes crashed into New York's World Trade Centre, the Pentagon and a Pennsylvania field, in an attack that reshaped American foreign policy and domestic fears.

On that day, ''we were one country, one nation, one people, just like it should be. That was the feeling - that everyone came together and did what we could, where we were at, to try to help,'' said Eddie Ferguson, the fire-rescue chief in Virginia's Goochland County.

It's more than 100 miles (160 km) from the Pentagon and more than three times as far from New York. But a sense of connection is enshrined in a local memorial incorporating steel from the World Trade Centre's destroyed twin towers.

The predominantly rural county of 25,000 people holds not just one but two anniversary commemorations: a morning service focused on first responders and an evening ceremony honouring all the victims.

Other communities across the country pay tribute with moments of silence, tolling bells, candlelight vigils and other activities. In Iowa, a 21-mile (34-km) march was to begin at 9:11 am Monday from the Des Moines suburb of Waukee to the state Capitol.

In Columbus, Indiana, 911 dispatchers broadcast a remembrance message to police, fire and EMS radios throughout the 50,000-person city, which also holds a public memorial ceremony.

Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts raise and lower the flag at a commemoration in Fenton, Missouri, where a "Heroes Memorial" includes a piece of World Trade Centre steel and a plaque honouring 9/11 victim Jessica Leigh Sachs. Some of her relatives live in the St Louis suburb of 4,000 residents.

"We're just a little bitty community," said Mayor Joe Maurath, but "it's important for us to continue to remember these events. Not just 9/11, but all of the events that make us free".

New Jersey's Monmouth County, which was home to some 9/11 victims, made Sept 11 a holiday this year for county employees so they could attend commemorations.

As another way of marking the anniversary, many Americans do volunteer work on what Congress has designated both Patriot Day and a National Day of Service and Remembrance.

At ground zero, Vice President Kamala Harris joined other dignitaries at the ceremony on the National Sept 11 Memorial plaza. The event doesn't feature remarks from political figures, instead giving the podium to victims' relatives for an hourslong reading of the names of the dead.

Reading the names of those lost "is the biggest honour of my life," said Gabrielle Gabrielli, who lost her uncle and godfather, Richard Gabrielle.

"We have to keep the memory of everybody who died alive. This is their legacy," she said. "This is the final resting place. It's sacred." About 1,100 victims have yet to have any remains identified.

Biden, a Democrat, will be the first president to commemorate Sept 11 in Alaska, or anywhere in the western US. He and his predecessors have gone to one or another of the attack sites in most years, though Republican George W Bush and Democrat Barack Obama each marked the anniversary on the White House lawn at times. Obama followed one of those observances by recognising the military with a visit to Fort Meade in Maryland.

First lady Jill Biden is due to lay a wreath at the 9/11 memorial at the Pentagon, where workers unfurled a giant American flag over the side of the building Monday morning.

Harris' husband, Doug Emhoff, is expected at a ceremony at the Flight 93 National Memorial near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, where one of the hijacked jets crashed after passengers tried to storm the cockpit.

The memorial site, run by the National Park Service, will offer a new educational video, virtual tour and other materials for teachers to use in classrooms. Educators with a total of more than 10,000 students have registered for access to the free "National Day of Learning" program, which will be available through the fall, organisers say.

"We need to get the word out to the next generation," said memorial spokesperson Katherine Hostetler, a National Park Service ranger.

