Left Menu

Khattar visits Radha Soami Satsang in Beas, meets sect chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited Radha Soami Satsang in November last year and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had visited in March this year.The sect has a large number of followers across the country.

PTI | Amritsar | Updated: 11-09-2023 20:18 IST | Created: 11-09-2023 20:13 IST
Khattar visits Radha Soami Satsang in Beas, meets sect chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon
File photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday visited Radha Soami Satsang at Beas, nearly 45 km from here, and met the sect chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon at his residence.

The two discussed various issues. The chief minister reached around 10 am and spent some time at the sect before leaving, sources said.

Khattar also visited the 'langar' (community kitchen) and other important sites, including the library of the Radha Soami sect headquarters.

Later, in a post in Hindi on X, Khattar said, ''Today, after reaching Radha Soami Satsang Beas (Amritsar), met Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon ji and received his blessings.'' The chief minister lauded the social service being done by the sect.

There has always been an incomparable contribution of saints and great men in removing the evils prevalent in the society and the extraordinary work being done by Radha Soami Satsang is highly commendable, he said.

The country's top political leaders visit the sect headquarters from time to time. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited Radha Soami Satsang in November last year and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had visited in March this year.

The sect has a large number of followers across the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new COVID variant; Meta Platforms must face medical privacy class action and more

Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new CO...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new COVID variant; Biden administration takes abortion pill dispute to US Supreme Court and more

Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new CO...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Biden administration takes abortion pill dispute to US Supreme Court; Analysis-Wegovy launch in UK may underline Novo Nordisk's need to get ahead of Lilly

Health News Roundup: Biden administration takes abortion pill dispute to US ...

 Global
4
G20 stands resolute in its mission to deliver for global good: PM Modi

G20 stands resolute in its mission to deliver for global good: PM Modi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023