Man from UP held in Gurugram for illegal transport of bovines

The Gurugram Police has arrested a man for allegedly carrying bovines from Punjab to Rajasthan illegally, and recovered 13 bulls and carcass of another from the truck in which he was transporting the cattle.

The police had intercepted the vehicle based on the information received from some cow vigilantes.

According to the police, the arrested accused was identified as Shahzad, a resident of Jola village in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district. He was transporting 14 bulls to Rajasthan allegedly for slaughter. Police said they intercepted the vehicle at around 6.30 am on Sunday on the Kundli–Manesar–Palwal Expressway after getting information from a member of Bajrang Dal.

According to the complaint filed by Abhishek Gaur, a member of Bajrang Dal and Gau Raksha Dal, they got information that a man was headed to Rajasthan in a vehicle carrying bulls from Punjab illegally.

His group started chasing the vehicle and informed the police.

Based on Gaur's complaint, an FIR was registered against Shahzad under sections 279 (rash driving), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the IPC and provisions of the Haryana Gau Vansh and Gau Sanrakshan Act 2015 at the Bilaspur police station on Sunday, police said.

''We are questioning the accused. The recovered bulls were sent to a gaushala. Further probe is underway,'' said Sub-Inspector Lokpal, the investigating officer.

