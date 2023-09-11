Woman stabbed to death by husband over suspected affair in Delhi

A 36-year-old man allegedly stabbed his wife to death on suspicion of infidelity in Maujpur area of northeast Delhi, police said on Monday.

"A PCR call regarding a man stabbing his wife in Vijay Mohalla, Maujpur was received at 1.06 am on Monday. Nisha (32) was stabbed multiple times at her house by her husband Sajid,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said.

She was taken to GTB Hospital where the doctors declared her dead. She received multiple stab injuries on her neck, chest and left hand, police said.

During the scuffle between the couple, their 11-year-old elder daughter intervened and sustained an injury on her hand, police said.

''The couple has two daughters and both were present at home when the incident occurred. We have registered a case of murder, and attempt to murder under sections 302, and 307 of the Indian Penal Code at Jafrabad police station and Sajid has been arrested,'' said the DCP.

During interrogation, police came to know that the accused used to run a mobile repairing shop sometime back but was unemployed at present.

The initial probe suggested that Sajid suspected that his wife Nisha was unfaithful to him. The knife used in the crime has been seized, police said. Mohsin, the younger brother of Nisha, alleged that the accused used to drink a lot and was not doing anything. ''I received a call around 1 am from my sister's neighbour who informed us about the incident and told us that they had saved the kids. I asked them about my sister, they said that she received serious injuries. We rushed to northeast Delhi from Khurja in Uttar Pradesh," he said. "Sajid was doing nothing. He drinks a lot and spends money on gambling. Last month, he had beaten my sister, but he apologised later. We never thought that this would happen,'' Mohsin said. He further stated that he met his sister last on August 17 when she had come to his home to meet him. ''The post-mortem was conducted on Monday. We took her body to Khurja where the final rites will take place. The couple has two kids and now we will take care of them,'' Mohsin added.

