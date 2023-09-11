Left Menu

Kerala police officer suspended after woman's complaint accusing him of physical assault

PTI | Kozhikode | Updated: 11-09-2023 21:44 IST | Created: 11-09-2023 21:44 IST
Kerala police officer suspended after woman's complaint accusing him of physical assault
A sub inspector, accused of physically assaulting a woman following her dispute with some persons over not giving way to their vehicle in Kozhikode district of Kerala, was on Monday suspended by Kerala police.

A senior police officer of Kozhikode district confirmed that the SI was suspended pending a departmental probe into the allegations against him.

The senior officer also said that the SI was off duty when the incident occurred on Saturday night.

According to an officer of Kakkur police station, where the woman lodged a complaint against the SI, two groups of persons travelling in two separate vehicles got into an argument over one car not giving way to the other.

''One group called a relative who is in the police. There was some scuffle between the two groups. Some members of both sides were admitted in hospital for treatment and cross complaints have been filed by them,'' the officer had said on Sunday.

The woman had told news channels that the people in the other car had called a relative who reached the spot and identified himself as a police officer.

She alleged that the police officer and his relatives beat up her husband, and when she intervened to make them stop, the SI kicked her below the stomach.

''One of his relatives also bit me on the arm,'' she had claimed.

The officer of Kakkur police station had said that cases were lodged based on complaints by both sides.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

