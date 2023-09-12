Left Menu

Bajrang Dal leader Monu Manesar arrested over Nuh violence

Cow vigilante Monu Manesar was arrested Tuesday in connection with the violence in Haryanas Nuh district in July, a police official said.The official said Manesar was sent to 14 days in judicial custody by a Nuh court.The Bajrang Dal leader was arrested in Gurugrams Manesar.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 12-09-2023 18:13 IST | Created: 12-09-2023 18:01 IST
Bajrang Dal leader Monu Manesar arrested over Nuh violence
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Cow vigilante Monu Manesar was arrested Tuesday in connection with the violence in Haryana’s Nuh district in July, a police official said.

The official said Manesar was sent to 14 days in judicial custody by a Nuh court.

The Bajrang Dal leader was arrested in Gurugram’s Manesar. A video clip that surfaced online showed plainclothesman taking Manesar, whose original name is Mohit Yadav, into custody.

The exact charges against Manesar were not immediately known.

A video clip that surfaced online before the July 31 violence had Manesar (30) saying he would participate in the Brij Mandal Jalabhishek procession and asking people to join the yatra.

Mobs attacked the VHP-led yatra in Nuh. Six people were killed in Nuh and Gurugram in the violence. For days, Nuh and adjoining districts were on edge as authorities clamped prohibitory orders and imposed restrictions on mobile internet.

Asked about the video later, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij had said, ''I have seen that video, nowhere is he instigating people to riot... he is asking people to join the yatra.'' But the state police said Manesar’s role in the violence will be probed. Nuh Police have booked several other people for making inflammatory remarks on social media.

Manesar is also named in an FIR registered in February by Rajasthan Police after two men, Nasir (25) and Junaid (35), were found dead in a burnt car in Loharu in Haryana's Bhiwani district.

The men from Rajasthan’s Bharatpur district were allegedly abducted by cow vigilantes who then crossed the state border into Haryana.

Rajasthan Police said last month that Manesar’s role in hatching a conspiracy and abetting the crime was “under active investigation''.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had also told reporters earlier that his government would provide any assistance Rajasthan Police required to nab Manesar.

Varun Sharma, an office bearer in Vishva Hindu Parishad’s Haryana unit, claimed there is no case against Manesar. ''Bajrang Dal workers are being harassed for no reason. We condemn this,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Navy, Uber team up for private travel of naval personnel, families

Navy, Uber team up for private travel of naval personnel, families

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Wegovy launch in UK may underline Novo Nordisk's need to get ahead of Lilly

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Wegovy launch in UK may underline Novo Nordisk...

 Global
3
UK says BMW to make multimillion pound investment in electric Mini output

UK says BMW to make multimillion pound investment in electric Mini output

 Global
4
KKR to invest Rs 2,069 cr in Reliance Retail to hike stake to 1.42 pc

KKR to invest Rs 2,069 cr in Reliance Retail to hike stake to 1.42 pc

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023