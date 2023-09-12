Family of four, including two children found dead in Kerala

A family of four, including two children, were found dead at their residence here on Tuesday, in a suspected case of suicide, police said.

Varappuzha residents Nijo (40), his wife Shilpa (30) and their children, Able (8) and Aaron (6) were found dead by their family members this morning.

Police suspect some financial crisis to be the reason behind the family taking the extreme step.

The couple was found hanging, while the children were poisoned, police added.

