German foreign minister appeals to partners to boost Ukraine air defence

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said Berlin would encourage its partners to deliver available air defence systems to Ukraine for this winter, in an interview with the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper published on Tuesday.

"We need to stretch a winter air defence shield over Ukraine's critical infrastructure," Baerbock said following her visit to Kyiv on Monday, adding that the German government planned to expand its IRIS-T support in the coming months. (Writing by Rachel More Editing by Miranda Murray)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)