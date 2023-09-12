Left Menu

Naxalite carrying Rs 1 lakh bounty surrenders before security forces in Chhattisgarh

PTI | Sukma | Updated: 12-09-2023 19:15 IST | Created: 12-09-2023 19:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A Naxalite, carrying a Rs 1 lakh reward on his head and who was allegedly involved in the 2017 ambush in which 12 CRPF men were killed, surrendered before the security forces in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Tuesday, police said. Kunjam Mukka turned himself in, citing disappointment with the ''inhuman'' and ''hollow'' Maoist ideology, Sukma Superintendent of Police Kiran Chavan said.

Mukka was the militia commander of the outlawed organisation and carried a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head, the official said.

He joined the banned organisation as a Bal Sangham member in 2007, he said.

Mukka was allegedly involved in the 2017 Kottacheru ambush attack on the security forces, in which 12 CRPF personnel were killed and was also part of other incidents of violence, the official said.

The surrendered Naxalite will be provided facilities according to the Chhattisgarh government's surrender and rehabilitation policy, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

