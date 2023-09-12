Man arrested for sexually assaulting transgender person in UP's Ballia

A 30-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday here for allegedly sexually assaulting a transgender person, police said. The 24-year-old victim hailing from Assam also alleged that the man took Rs 4.10 lakh from her promising that he would stand by her throughout his life, the police said.

Circle Officer (CO) of the district's Rasra, Mohammad Fahim Qureshi, said the transgender is a dancer in a band party.

He added that based on the complaint lodged by the transgender, a case was registered against accused Nikhil Yadav on July 17.

The victim alleged in her complaint that on the night of November 26 last year, Nikhil had made her eat an intoxicating substance, and after that he sexually assaulted her, the CO said. Nikhil has been sent to jail, Qureshi added.

