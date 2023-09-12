UK reaches preliminary deal with EU to access border agency Frontex - Bloomberg
Britain has reached a preliminary agreement with the European Union to access its border agency Frontex, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, adding that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak intended to announce the deal next month. A spokesman for Sunak said negotiations were ongoing and the text of a deal had not yet been agreed.
A spokesman for Sunak said negotiations were ongoing and the text of a deal had not yet been agreed. "Obviously we hope to achieve a deal that works for us and our European neighbours," he said. "I don't recognise some of the reporting I have seen today."
The spokesman said Britain and the European Commission are in talks about how to deal with the issue of migration. While Britain has reached bilateral agreements – including a recent deal with Turkey to disrupt people-smuggling gangs and tackle illegal migration – it no longer has returns agreements with the EU since leaving the bloc in 2020.
Asked if the government would like the EU to agree a deal on returning people who have crossed the Channel, the spokesman said: "We want to look at everything at a whole. I don't want to get into the details of what is being negotiated."
