Opposition MP raises concern with panel chief examining bills to overhaul criminal laws: Sources

Opposition MPs in the Parliamentary Standing Committee for Home Affairs that is examining the three bills introduced to overhaul the colonial-era criminal laws have expressed dissatisfaction with the way its proceedings were being conducted, sources said Tuesday.

Concerns were expressed over the choice of domain experts asked to appear before the panel, while these MPs have also claimed that the recorded minutes of the meetings were not up to mark, they said.

According to the sources, opposition MPs have also complained to the Committee chief Brijlal that they are not being given adequate time to speak.

It has been learnt that an opposition MP, who is a part of the panel, wrote to the chairman raising these concerns. The MP said in his letter that members should not be rushed into giving views and instead should be given multiple opportunities to express themselves - which was not done in the first three meetings.

The MP urged the chairman to create an atmosphere for scrutiny and debate and alleged that minutes of the meeting are not being recorded properly.

The member cited an example of a letter submitted by an opposition MP in one of the meetings that was allegedly not included in the minutes and urged the chairman to ensure it does not happen in future.

They also questioned the selection of domain experts appearing before the panel. Former CBI special director Praveen Sinha, Joint Secretary in the Department of Legal Affairs Padmini Singh, and Anupama Nilekar Chandra, Additional Director General of the Bureau of Police Research and Development, appeared before the panel on Monday.

On Tuesday, Vikram Singh, former director general of police of Uttar Pradesh, and Prof Naveen Chaudhary of National Forensics Sciences University were among the experts who appeared before the panel.

Justice Arun Kumar Mishra, Chairman of the National Human Rights Commission, was also scheduled to appear before the panel on Tuesday, but could not come.

A source said the opposition MPs have emphasised in the meetings that the government should not say the law on sedition has been removed and instead state that it has been altered. They have also questioned the need for bringing the new legislations instead of amending the existing laws.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs is examining the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Bill, 2023; the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita Bill, 2023; and the Bharatiya Sakshya Bill, 2023 that were introduced by the government on the last day of the Monsoon session to replace Indian Penal Code (IPC), Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and the Evidence Act.

