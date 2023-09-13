Four dead, 21 rescued after migrant ship sinks off Tunisia

Three children and one woman died and 21 people were rescued after their migrant ship sank off the Tunisian city of Sfax, Faouzi Masmoudi, a judge in Sfax, told Reuters on Wednesday.

He said all the migrants were Tunisians.

Tunisia has become a major departure point for migrant boats heading across the Mediterranean Sea towards Italy.

