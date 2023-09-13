Four dead, 21 rescued after migrant ship sinks off Tunisia
Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 13-09-2023 15:02 IST | Created: 13-09-2023 14:59 IST
Three children and one woman died and 21 people were rescued after their migrant ship sank off the Tunisian city of Sfax, Faouzi Masmoudi, a judge in Sfax, told Reuters on Wednesday.
He said all the migrants were Tunisians.
Tunisia has become a major departure point for migrant boats heading across the Mediterranean Sea towards Italy.
