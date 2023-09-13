Left Menu

SC directs MHA to prepare comprehensive manual on media briefings by police about criminal cases

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2023 15:06 IST | Created: 13-09-2023 15:05 IST
The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Ministry of Home Affairs to prepare a comprehensive manual on media briefings by police personnel about criminal cases.

Observing that biased reporting gives rise to public suspicion that the person has committed an offence, a bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud said media reports can also violate the privacy of a victim.

The top court also directed DGPs of all states to submit suggestions in a month to MHA on preparing manual for media briefings by police in criminal cases.

''All DGPs, in a month, should communicate to Ministry of Home Affairs, their suggestions for guidelines...NHRC's suggestions may also be taken,'' the bench said.

The top court was hearing a plea regarding modalities followed by police in conducting media briefings where probe is in progress.

