Left Menu

Taliban say Chinese envoy appointed to Kabul in first ambassadorial appointment since takeover

China's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to request for comment. "Mohammad Hassan Akhund, the Prime Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, accepted the credentials of Mr Zhao Xing, the new Chinese ambassador to Afghanistan, during a ceremony," said the Taliban administration's deputy spokesman, Bilal Karimi, in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 13-09-2023 16:19 IST | Created: 13-09-2023 16:19 IST
Taliban say Chinese envoy appointed to Kabul in first ambassadorial appointment since takeover

A new Chinese ambassador presented his credentials to the Taliban's prime minister in Kabul on Wednesday, Afghan officials said, adding it was the first appointment of a foreign envoy at the ambassadorial level since the Taliban took power in 2021.

The Taliban have not been officially recognised by any foreign government. It was not immediately clear if Wednesday's appointment signalled any steps by Beijing towards formal recognition of the Taliban. China's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to request for comment.

"Mohammad Hassan Akhund, the Prime Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, accepted the credentials of Mr Zhao Xing, the new Chinese ambassador to Afghanistan, during a ceremony," said the Taliban administration's deputy spokesman, Bilal Karimi, in a statement. A Taliban administration foreign ministry spokesman confirmed he was the first ambassador appointed since August 2021 when the Taliban took over as foreign forces withdrew.

China's previous ambassador to Afghanistan, Wang Yu, took up the role in 2019 and finished his tenure last month. Other nations and international delegations, such as Pakistan and the European Union, have sent senior diplomats to lead diplomatic missions in Kabul but they have taken on a 'chargee d'affaires' title, usually meaning they are responsible for ambassadorial duties but do not formally hold the role of ambassador.

Some ambassadors appointed during the previous foreign-backed Afghan government have also stayed in Kabul with the same title. The Taliban entered the capital on Aug. 15, 2021, as the Afghan security forces, set up with years of Western support, disintegrated and U.S.-backed President Ashraf Ghani fled.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Putin: sending Soviet tanks into Hungary and Czechoslovakia was a mistake

Putin: sending Soviet tanks into Hungary and Czechoslovakia was a mistake

Russia
2
Health News Roundup: FDA warns CVS, others against selling unapproved eye products; India's Kerala state reports two deaths from Nipah virus and more

Health News Roundup: FDA warns CVS, others against selling unapproved eye pr...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: UK's Syncona writes off 54.5 million stg after Novartis ends Gyroscope's therapy; Moderna ties up with Immatics to boost cancer vaccine development and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Syncona writes off 54.5 million stg after Novartis...

 Global
4
India minister to propose higher diesel vehicle tax, warns automakers

India minister to propose higher diesel vehicle tax, warns automakers

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023