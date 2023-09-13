Left Menu

Bodies of woman, son found in pond in Jharkhand

PTI | Medininagar | Updated: 13-09-2023 17:17 IST | Created: 13-09-2023 16:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The bodies of a 22-year-old woman and her toddler son were recovered from a pond in Bagaiya village under Chatarpur police station area of Palamu district in Jharkhand on Wednesday, a senior police officer said.

Suspecting foul play, police have detained the victim's husband, Sudhir Kumar, for interrogation, Chatarpur sub-divisional police officer Ajay Kumar said.

Harihargunj resident Kusum Devi got married to Sudhir Kumar two years ago and they had a one-year-old son, police said, adding the woman and her son went missing on Tuesday evening and their bodies were later found floating in the pond by villagers.

No missing report was filed by her husband, police added.

Police said prima facie it seemed that the relationship between the victim and her husband was strained as they got into frequent brawls.

It is suspected that the woman, fed up with family problems, jumped into the pond along with her son, police added.

The family members of the victim have been informed, police said.

