Border rows being resolved through various means: Assam minister

More than 82,000 hectares of Assam territory is under encroachment by four of its bordering states, Border Protection and Development Minister Atul Bora said in the state Assembly on Wednesday. He also said that the boundary disputes are being resolved through talks and legal measures with the neighbouring states. Replying to a question by Congress MLA Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha, Bora said 59,490.210 hectares of Assam land is under encroached by Nagaland. Arunachal Pradesh has encroached 16,144.00117 hectares, Meghalaya 3,441.8601 hectares and Mizoram 3,675.7800 hectares. Regarding resolution of disputes, Bora said talks are going on with Mizoram at different levels, while the matter relating to Nagaland is before the Supreme Court. In another reply to by Congress’ Debabrata Saikia, Bora said the border rows with Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh are being resolved through regional committees, formed as per suggestion of the Union Home ministry. In case of Arunachal Pradesh, a MoU was signed between the two states on April 20 this year to settle the disputes regarding 123 villages claimed by Arunachal Pradesh. Twelve regional committees were formed to deal with the disputed areas and the boundaries in 71 of these villages have already been settled. Process for coming to a settlement in the remaining villages is going on and it will be completed within six months of signing of the MoU, the minister said. Bora said that 12 areas of differences were identified with Meghalaya and a MoU for settlement in six of these areas, which were taken up in the first phase, was signed on March 29, 2022. The areas where settlement has been reached are Tarabari, Gizang, Hahim, Baklapara, Khanapara- Pitingkata and Ratacherra. Discussions on resolving disputes in Lampi, Deshdumoria, Borduar, Nongwa-Moutamur (Garbhanga) block 1 and block 2, and Pisiar- Khanduli are going on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)