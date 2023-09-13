Left Menu

Culture conducts Swachhata Campaign and uploads monthly reports on SCDPM portal

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2023 22:16 IST | Created: 13-09-2023 22:16 IST
Image Credit: Twitter(@MinOfCultureGoI)
  • Country:
  • India

Ministry of Culture through its attached, subordinate and autonomous organizations successfully conducted the Swachhata Campaign from December 2022 to August 2023 and regularly uploaded monthly reports on SCDPM portal.

During this period, Ministry has achieved 100% disposal in the Inter Ministerial Consultation (IMC) References (Cabinet Proposal), nearly 82% disposal in state govt. references, 86% disposal in PMO references, 73% disposal in MP references. Out of total physical files earmarked for review, 71% files have been reviewed. Further, Cleanliness Campaign drive has been carried out successfully at 56 sites out of 66 Swachhata Campaign sites identified.

Swachhata Pakhwada was also observed by the Ministry from 16th to 30th April, 2023 and during this pakhwada, Swachhata Pledge was administered to all the officers and employees of this Ministry. Swachhata Inspection of all Sections/Divisions and surrounding office premises was undertaken to ensure cleanliness, proper record management. A cleanliness drive/shramdan was organized to make the inside and surrounding office premises of Shastri Bhawan neat and clean.

(With Inputs from PIB)

