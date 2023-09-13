White House defends U.S.-Iran prisoner swap deal
It's not a ransom. These aren't U.S. taxpayer dollars. We haven't lifted a single one of our sanctions on Iran," John Kirby, the White House national security spokesperson, told reporters.
- Country:
- United States
The White House on Wednesday defended a U.S.-Iran prisoner swap deal that has drawn criticism from Republicans, saying Iran gets no U.S. sanctions relief from the deal.
The United States on Monday waived sanctions to allow the transfer of $6 billion in Iranian funds from South Korea to Qatar, a step needed to carry out a previously announced U.S.-Iran prisoner swap, according to a U.S. document seen by Reuters.
"This it not a payment of any kind. It's not a ransom. These aren't U.S. taxpayer dollars. We haven't lifted a single one of our sanctions on Iran," John Kirby, the White House national security spokesperson, told reporters.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Kremlin says no outcome yet on its Turkey-Qatar grain export plan
African soccer body terminates USD 415 million rights deal with Qatari broadcaster beIN; Legal dispute likely
Bayern refutes accusations of ''sportswashing'' after replacing Qatar deal with Rwanda sponsorship
Indospace raises USD 150 million from Qatar Investment Authority, others
Hillary Clinton returns to the White House for arts ceremony