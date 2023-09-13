Left Menu

Valuables worth Rs 12 lakh stolen from jewellers's house by burglars

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 13-09-2023 23:22 IST | Created: 13-09-2023 23:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Unidentified persons broke into a locked house and stole cash and gold jewellery worth Rs 12.10 lakh here, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Shailesh Nagar in Wathoda police station limits sometime between September 9 and 12. Satish Gunwantrao Yerpude, who owns a jewellery shop, had gone to Yavatmal with his family members when the burglars struck, said a police official.

Jewellery and gold dust worth Rs 11,40,000 and Rs 70,000 in cash were missing from the house.

Police registered a case of house break-in under Indian Penal Code sections 454, 457 and 380 (theft in dwelling house) and further probe was on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

