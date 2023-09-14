Left Menu

Woman assaulted by husband in Delhi's Dayalpur area

A man allegedly assaulted his 27-year-old wife with a sharp-edged weapon in northeast Delhis Dayalpur area, police said on Wednesday.Salma, a resident of Moonga Nagar, was assaulted at her home around 6 pm, they said.She suffered an injury to her head. Her condition is stable, Deputy Commissioner of Police Northeast Joy Tirkey said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2023 00:07 IST | Created: 14-09-2023 00:07 IST
Woman assaulted by husband in Delhi's Dayalpur area
  • Country:
  • India

A man allegedly assaulted his 27-year-old wife with a sharp-edged weapon in northeast Delhi's Dayalpur area, police said on Wednesday.

Salma, a resident of Moonga Nagar, was assaulted at her home around 6 pm, they said.

''She suffered an injury to her head. She is being treated at the Jag Pravesh Hospital. Her condition is stable,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Joy Tirkey said. ''Her husband, Azim, is at large. A case of attempt to murder is being registered at the Dayalpur police station,'' the DCP said and added that a search is underway to apprehend the accused.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
2 MTNL employees sent to jail for deterring company's top official from discharging duty, threatening him

2 MTNL employees sent to jail for deterring company's top official from disc...

 India
2
Empowering investors by making investing less daunting: The success story of HSBC mutual fund with Quora Ads

Empowering investors by making investing less daunting: The success story of...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug unclear, US FDA says; FDA warns CVS, others against selling unapproved eye products and more

Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug unclear, US FDA says; FDA warns CVS, others against selling unapproved eye products and more

Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023