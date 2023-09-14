Left Menu

Part-time job fraud case: ED attaches Rs 6.47 crore of six companies, nine individuals

The Enforcement Directorate has attached Rs 6.47 crore, including Rs 71.3 lakh in the form of cryptocurrency, in connection with a part-time job fraud case allegedly involving Chinese persons, officials said on Thursday.According to the federal agency, many people were cheated by some Chinese persons through mobile app Keepsharer by promising them part-time jobs.

The Enforcement Directorate has attached Rs 6.47 crore, including Rs 71.3 lakh in the form of cryptocurrency, in connection with a part-time job fraud case allegedly involving Chinese persons, officials said on Thursday.

According to the federal agency, many people were cheated by some Chinese persons through mobile app 'Keepsharer' by promising them part-time jobs. This app was linked to an investment application.

The Rs 6.47 crore attached pertains to six companies -- Toningworld International Private Limited, Ansol Technology Private Limited, Redraccoon Services India Private Limited, Energico Digital Private Limited, Bridge Tera Technologies Private Limited, Ashenfallous Technologies Private Limited -- and nine individuals, it said in a statement.

The ED registered the case based on an FIR by the Bengaluru Police. It has been alleged that the accused Chinese persons set up companies in the country and recruited Indians as directors, translators, human resources managers and telecallers.

''They collected money from the public in the name of investment through this app. The youths were given the task of liking videos of celebrities and uploading them on social media. On completion of the task, Rs 20 per video was credited to the Keepsharer wallet. Later on, they removed the app from the Play Store,'' the statement said.

The money collected through the scam was routed from the bank accounts of the six companies and nine individuals, converted into cryptocurrency and then transferred to China-based crypto exchanges.

''Earlier, the ED had conducted search operations against the 12 entities involved in this case and seized Rs 5.85 crore under Section 17 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act,'' it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

