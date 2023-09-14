210 ‘criminals’ identified in J’khand’s Palamu district

Police on Thursday launched an operation against organised criminal gangs in Palamu, Garhwa and Latehar districts of Jharkhand's Palamu division, officials said. Inspector general of Palamu range Raj Kumar Lakra said as many as 210 criminals have been identified in Palamu division including 98 in Latehar, 62 in Palamu and 50 in Garhwa.

''The identified criminals are divided into 10 gangs. Steps are being taken against them under the Crime Control Act (CCA),'' he said.

