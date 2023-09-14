Rs 241 cr was ‘proceeds of crime’ in skill development corp scam: AP CID
The Crime Investigation Department of Andhra Pradesh police has determined that an amount of Rs 241 crore out of the Rs 371 crore funds released by the then TDP government to the skill development corporation, was the "proceeds of crime".
Speaking to reporters, AP CID chief Sanjay said the investigation into the skill development corporation scam will take more time to identify the end beneficiary of the "crime proceeds".
Additional Advocate General P Sudhakar Reddy, who was also present in the press conference said rules were flouted while releasing the money overruling the officials of government of the day.
Naidu was arrested for alleged misappropriation of funds from the Skill Development Corporation, leading to a loss of over Rs 300 crore to the state exchequer.
The TDP chief is currently lodged in a central prison in Rajamahendravaram after a court remanded him in judicial custody for 14 days.
