Left Menu

Rs 241 cr was ‘proceeds of crime’ in skill development corp scam: AP CID

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 14-09-2023 19:34 IST | Created: 14-09-2023 19:34 IST
Rs 241 cr was ‘proceeds of crime’ in skill development corp scam: AP CID
  • Country:
  • India

The Crime Investigation Department of Andhra Pradesh police has determined that an amount of Rs 241 crore out of the Rs 371 crore funds released by the then TDP government to the skill development corporation, was the "proceeds of crime".

Speaking to reporters, AP CID chief Sanjay said the investigation into the skill development corporation scam will take more time to identify the end beneficiary of the "crime proceeds".

Additional Advocate General P Sudhakar Reddy, who was also present in the press conference said rules were flouted while releasing the money overruling the officials of government of the day.

Naidu was arrested for alleged misappropriation of funds from the Skill Development Corporation, leading to a loss of over Rs 300 crore to the state exchequer.

The TDP chief is currently lodged in a central prison in Rajamahendravaram after a court remanded him in judicial custody for 14 days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
2 MTNL employees sent to jail for deterring company's top official from discharging duty, threatening him

2 MTNL employees sent to jail for deterring company's top official from disc...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug unclear, US FDA says; FDA warns CVS, others against selling unapproved eye products and more

Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss ...

 Global
3
Empowering investors by making investing less daunting: The success story of HSBC mutual fund with Quora Ads

Empowering investors by making investing less daunting: The success story of...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug unclear, US FDA says; FDA warns CVS, others against selling unapproved eye products and more

Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023