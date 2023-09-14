Left Menu

Man held in Ratlam in MP with ISIS flag, handed over to NIA for further probe

PTI | Ratlam | Updated: 14-09-2023 20:15 IST | Created: 14-09-2023 20:15 IST
A 23-year-old man was arrested on Thursday in Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh allegedly with the black flag of terror group ISIS and he has been handed over the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Ranchi for further probe, a senior police official said.

Rahul Sen was arrested from Khajuri Deora area in the morning, Ratlam Superintendent of Police Rahul Kumar Lodha told reporters.

''The NIA, Ranchi, which arrested one Fahzan Ansari in connection with unlawful activities, had found he was connected with Sen via social media. The NIA team contacted us and a joint team of the NIA, Anti Terrorist Squad and local police held Sen,'' the SP informed.

''He was handed over to NIA, Ranchi, which has taken him to Jharkhand on transit remand. Apart from the ISIS flag, a SIM card and a knife were recovered from Sen,'' Lodha added.

