With SC joining NJDG, flagship project of e-courts initiative goes full circle: Govt
It is a unique and informative platform which is developed by the NIC and in-house team of Supreme Court. Now at the click of a button you can see real time information on pendency and disposal of cases, year-wise, total pendency of registered and unregistered cases, number of cases decided quorum-wise, Chandrachud said.
With Supreme Court on Thursday joining the National Judicial Data Grid (NJDG) portal, the flagship project of the e-courts initiative has ''completed the full circle'', the law ministry has said.
Now, the lower courts, the 25 high courts and the top court -- the three tiers of Indian judiciary are now on the NJDG portal, it said in a statement.
The NJDG is recognised as a significant innovation under the ease of doing business initiative of the central government.
The NJDG portal is a national repository of data relating to cases instituted, pending and disposed of by the courts across the country.
As Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud started the day's proceedings, he said data of the top court will be uploaded on the NJDG on real time basis.
''A small announcement. It is a historic day. It is a unique and informative platform which is developed by the NIC and in-house team of Supreme Court. Now at the click of a button you can see real time information on pendency and disposal of cases, year-wise, total pendency of registered and unregistered cases, number of cases decided quorum-wise,'' Chandrachud said.
