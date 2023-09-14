Man accused of opening fire during Nuh violence arrested
Some unknown person shot me with the intention of killing me during the communal riots, he said in his complaint.Subash Boken, a spokesperson for the police, said, The arrested accused has been identified as Mohammad Kaif, a resident of Lahbas village in Nuh. We will take him on police remand after producing him in a city court.
- Country:
- India
Police have arrested a man accused of opening fire and injuring a man during the communal violence in Haryana's Nuh, officials said on Thursday.
The police, acting on an FIR registered on July 31 at Sohna City police station, arrested Mohammad Kaif. A Vishva Hindu Parishad-led procession was attacked by mobs in Nuh on July 31. Six people were killed, most of them during the attack. A cleric died in an attack on a mosque in adjoining Gurugram.
In his complaint to the police, a Sohna resident said he suffered an injury on his leg while returning from a gym on the evening of July 31.
Bleeding profusely, the man was admitted to a hospital. ''During treatment, it was revealed that I had been shot in my leg. Some unknown person shot me with the intention of killing me during the communal riots,'' he said in his complaint.
Subash Boken, a spokesperson for the police, said, ''The arrested accused has been identified as Mohammad Kaif, a resident of Lahbas village in Nuh. We will take him on police remand after producing him in a city court.''
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Haryana
- Mohammad Kaif
- Sohna City
- Sohna
- Subash Boken
- Gurugram
- Lahbas