Some unknown person shot me with the intention of killing me during the communal riots, he said in his complaint.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 14-09-2023 22:32 IST | Created: 14-09-2023 22:32 IST
Man accused of opening fire during Nuh violence arrested
Police have arrested a man accused of opening fire and injuring a man during the communal violence in Haryana's Nuh, officials said on Thursday.

The police, acting on an FIR registered on July 31 at Sohna City police station, arrested Mohammad Kaif. A Vishva Hindu Parishad-led procession was attacked by mobs in Nuh on July 31. Six people were killed, most of them during the attack. A cleric died in an attack on a mosque in adjoining Gurugram.

In his complaint to the police, a Sohna resident said he suffered an injury on his leg while returning from a gym on the evening of July 31.

Bleeding profusely, the man was admitted to a hospital. ''During treatment, it was revealed that I had been shot in my leg. Some unknown person shot me with the intention of killing me during the communal riots,'' he said in his complaint.

Subash Boken, a spokesperson for the police, said, ''The arrested accused has been identified as Mohammad Kaif, a resident of Lahbas village in Nuh. We will take him on police remand after producing him in a city court.''

