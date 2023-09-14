Ukrainian military says two Russian patrol ships damaged in Black Sea
Reuters | Updated: 14-09-2023 22:36 IST | Created: 14-09-2023 22:36 IST
Ukraine's military said on Thursday it had damaged two Russian patrol ships in the Black Sea in a morning attack.
A report on Telegram said the attack took place in the southwest part of the Black Sea and had inflicted "certain damage."
Russia's defence ministry said it had detected and destroyed an uncrewed Ukrainian boat in the Black Sea, at a time when Ukrainian forces appear to be launching more regular attacks on Russian ships.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Japan's defence ministry requests nearly 12% budget increase to bolster military's strike capability
China Defence Ministry: We will crack down on every corrupt official
China defence ministry: Military communication has not stopped with US
WRAPUP 9-More Ukrainian drones attack Russia after planes hit on airfield
China Defence Ministry: We will crack down on every corrupt official