Ukrainian military says two Russian patrol ships damaged in Black Sea

Ukraine's military said on Thursday it had damaged two Russian patrol ships in the Black Sea in a morning attack.

A report on Telegram said the attack took place in the southwest part of the Black Sea and had inflicted "certain damage."

Russia's defence ministry said it had detected and destroyed an uncrewed Ukrainian boat in the Black Sea, at a time when Ukrainian forces appear to be launching more regular attacks on Russian ships.

