AIADMK leader Palaniswami calls on Home Minister

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital on Thursday.

The meeting comes in the wake of a charged up political atmosphere wherein the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu launched a tirade on the Centre on plethora of issues, including 'Sanatana Dharma' remark which stirred a political storm in the nation. Palaniswami has already backed the Centre on the "one nation, one election" concept.

