AIADMK leader Palaniswami calls on Home Minister
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 14-09-2023 22:49 IST | Created: 14-09-2023 22:49 IST
- Country:
- India
AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital on Thursday.
The meeting comes in the wake of a charged up political atmosphere wherein the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu launched a tirade on the Centre on plethora of issues, including 'Sanatana Dharma' remark which stirred a political storm in the nation. Palaniswami has already backed the Centre on the "one nation, one election" concept.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tamil Nadu
- Union Home
- AIADMK
- Sanatana Dharma'
- Edappadi K Palaniswami
- Palaniswami
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin leaves for Mumbai to attend 3rd INDIA alliance meeting
Karnataka's farmers continue their protest over Cauvery water release to Tamil Nadu
Karnataka begins releasing Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu following CWMA order
Ex-Karnataka CM Bommai demands immediate halt to release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu
"Will work for development, prosperity and corruption-free Tamil Nadu": Union Minister Piyush Goyal