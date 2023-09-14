2 truck drivers arrested for killing minor girl in Delhi’s Tughlakabad

Two truck drivers were arrested for allegedly killing a minor girl in southeast Delhi's Tughlakabad area, police said on Thursday. According to the police, the girl wanted to live with one of the accused and when they asked her to go back to her home, she refused. So, they strangulated her. On September 4, an unidentified body of a girl aged around 13 to 14 years was found lying near bio-diversity park, Tughlakabad area. There were strangulation marks found on her neck, a senior police officer said. During the investigation, police analysed several CCTV footage and zeroed in on a vehicle near the spot. The vehicle was owned by Sonu Sharma, the officer said.

Sonu revealed that Sushil Sharma, a resident of UP's Banda district, used to drive the vehicle to deliver parcels in Delhi, they said. He had returned from his village along with one other unknown person on September 2. The next day, around 7 pm, Sushil came to him and asked for the vehicle's keys for taking rest in it during the night, police said. On September 6, Sushil, along with his friend Neeraj who is from his village had gone with him to their native place. Neeraj, a truck driver by profession, had known the victim and the girl wanted to elope with him but he was unwilling to do so, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Rajesh Deo said. On August 31, she contacted Neeraj and asked him to take her away from her home. When Neeraj disclosed these facts to Sushil, he assured him that he would arrange a rented accommodation for them in Delhi, the DCP said. The same day, they picked up the girl from her village and reached Kanpur by bus. The trio then took a train and reached Delhi on September 2, police said. After failing to find a rented accommodation, Sushil and Neeraj asked the girl to go back to her village but she refused due to fear of her family, they said. On September 4, they took her to an isolated place near bio-diversity park, Tughlakabad, Govindpuri and strangled her to death. They dumped her body there and returned to their village, police said. On Monday, Sushil was nabbed from his village and he admitted to his involvement in the murder, the DCP said. The girl's family members, who had lodged a kidnapping case at Kotwali Dehat police station in Banda, were contacted. They identified her photographs. Thereafter, another accused Neeraj was also apprehended from his native place, police added.

