Putin says after visit by N.Korea's Kim that Russia won't breach any agreements

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Russia would not breach any agreements concerning Korea after meeting North Korean leader Kim Jong Un this week in far eastern Russia. Russia, which backs sanctions against North Korea, has said repeatedly that it wishes to deepen its relationship with Pyongyang.

Putin says after visit by N.Korea's Kim that Russia won't breach any agreements
Russian President Vladimir Putin (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Russia would not breach any agreements concerning Korea after meeting North Korean leader Kim Jong Un this week in far eastern Russia. Russia, which backs sanctions against North Korea, has said repeatedly that it wishes to deepen its relationship with Pyongyang. South Korea and the United States have said that any military deals between Putin and Kim would breach U.N. sanctions against North Korea.

"Korea is our neighbor, and we must, one way or another, build good neighborly relations with our neighbors," Putin said. "Yes, there are certain particular elements associated with the Korean Peninsula. We discuss this, we discuss it openly, we never violate anything and in this instance we are not going to violate anything."

