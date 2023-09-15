Left Menu

IPS Ajai Singh assumes charge as Dehradun SSP

Senior IPS officer Ajai Singh assumed charge as Dehradun senior superintendent of police on Friday, according to an official order.

He replaces Daleep Singh Kunwar who has taken over as DIG, Intelligence. An IPS officer of the 2014 batch, Singh was earlier the SSP of Haridwar, it said.

He had also headed the SIT which unearthed the irregularities and paper leaks in a series of recruitment examinations held by the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission.

Talking to reporters soon after assuming office, Singh said a crackdown on drug trafficking to achieve the chief minister's vision of a drug-free Devbhoomi by 2025, action against land encroachment, victim-oriented policing and easing traffic congestion in the state capital will be among his priorities. IPS Pramendra Dobhal has been transferred to Haridwar as its new SSP.

