Crumbling Classrooms: Dehradun's Urgent School Demolition Plan
Over 100 government school buildings in Dehradun, found in poor condition, face demolition. District Magistrate Savin Bansal initiated the assessment leading to a 96-building demolition plan. Alternative arrangements are underway for affected schools. Rs 1 crore is sanctioned to ensure a timely, transparent, and safe demolition process.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 18-01-2026 20:26 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 20:26 IST
In Dehradun district, an alarming number of over 100 government school buildings have been condemned as structurally unsound, with 96 scheduled for imminent demolition.
The directive followed a report ordered by District Magistrate Savin Bansal, revealing that 79 schools are entirely unfit for use. Alternative setups for education are being arranged, with Rs 1 crore allocated for swift and secure demolition operations.
Bansal ensures no classes will be held in risky structures, emphasizing the administration's commitment to a clear and accountable process.
