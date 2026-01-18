Crumbling Classrooms: Dehradun's Urgent School Demolition Plan

In Dehradun district, an alarming number of over 100 government school buildings have been condemned as structurally unsound, with 96 scheduled for imminent demolition.

The directive followed a report ordered by District Magistrate Savin Bansal, revealing that 79 schools are entirely unfit for use. Alternative setups for education are being arranged, with Rs 1 crore allocated for swift and secure demolition operations.

Bansal ensures no classes will be held in risky structures, emphasizing the administration's commitment to a clear and accountable process.

(With inputs from agencies.)