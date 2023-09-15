Left Menu

5.3 kg gold seized as ED carries out raids in disproportionate assets-linked money laundering case in Rajasthan

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2023 20:55 IST | Created: 15-09-2023 20:47 IST
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has carried out searches at 17 premises of various companies in a disproportionate assets-linked money laundering case following the recent arrest of a former Rajasthan government officer, an official said on Friday.

The raids under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act on September 13 and 14 led to the seizure of 5.3 kg of gold worth Rs 3.21 crore, various incriminating documents and digital devices, a spokesperson of the central agency said.

The official said the raided premises belonged to those who were awarded contracts for LED video walls and e-Mitra projects by then joint director Ved Prakash Yadav of Rajasthan's department of information technology and communication, the official said.

Yadav was arrested on August 9 after his premises in Jaipur in Rajasthan and Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh were searched by the agency.

The official said the ED initiated investigation against Yadav in connection with the seizure of more than Rs 2.31 crore and one-kg gold bar by the Anti-Corruption Bureau of Rajasthan during a file scanning exercise at the office of the department.

Further investigation is under progress, the spokesperson said.

