Left Menu

Burkina Faso orders French embassy's defence attache to leave - junta statement

Burkina Faso's military junta has ordered the French embassy's defence attache to leave the country due to "subversive" behaviour, it said in a statement seen by Reuters on Friday. Emmanuel Pasquier's expulsion is the latest sign of escalating tension between the West African nation and its former coloniser France since a military government seized power in two coups last year.

Reuters | Updated: 15-09-2023 21:28 IST | Created: 15-09-2023 21:28 IST
Burkina Faso orders French embassy's defence attache to leave - junta statement

Burkina Faso's military junta has ordered the French embassy's defence attache to leave the country due to "subversive" behaviour, it said in a statement seen by Reuters on Friday.

Emmanuel Pasquier's expulsion is the latest sign of escalating tension between the West African nation and its former coloniser France since a military government seized power in two coups last year. The statement, dated Sept. 14, said Pasquier and his personnel had two weeks to leave the country.

France's foreign ministry said it was looking into reports of the expulsion and could not immediately comment. Burkina Faso's self-appointed transition government has already

ordered the departure of France's ambassador and that of senior United Nations official Barbara Manzi. There has also been a crackdown on French media.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Everstone Capital pares 25.3 pc stake in Burger King owner Restaurant Brands Asia for Rs 1,494 crore

Everstone Capital pares 25.3 pc stake in Burger King owner Restaurant Brands...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Exclusive-Chinese defence minister under investigation for corrupt procurement; France won't cut cultural ties with Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso - minister and more

World News Roundup: Exclusive-Chinese defence minister under investigation f...

 Global
4
(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 spacecraft on Friday

(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023