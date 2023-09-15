Taluka official in Raigad arrested by ACB for seeking bribe from retired staffer

A deputy treasury officer of Mangaon taluka in Raigad district was arrested on Friday for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe, a Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau official said.

ACB Deputy Superintendent Navnath Chowdhari identified the official as Maruti Pawar (56).

''He had sought Rs 6,000 from a retired person to approve some issues connected to his gratuity amount. He was held in a trap while accepting the bribe amount. Pawar has been charged under Prevention of Corruption Act,'' the Deputy SP said.

