Taluka official in Raigad arrested by ACB for seeking bribe from retired staffer
PTI | Thane | Updated: 15-09-2023 22:31 IST | Created: 15-09-2023 22:31 IST
- Country:
- India
A deputy treasury officer of Mangaon taluka in Raigad district was arrested on Friday for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe, a Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau official said.
ACB Deputy Superintendent Navnath Chowdhari identified the official as Maruti Pawar (56).
''He had sought Rs 6,000 from a retired person to approve some issues connected to his gratuity amount. He was held in a trap while accepting the bribe amount. Pawar has been charged under Prevention of Corruption Act,'' the Deputy SP said.
