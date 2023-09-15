3-day annual Urs concludes in Punjab's Fatehgarh Sahib

Scores of Muslims paid obeisance at the Rouza Sharif in Sirhind as the annual Urs of Shaikh Ahmad Sirhindi concluded here on Friday.

A group of 125 pilgrims from Pakistan also took part in the Urs. People belonging to other faiths also attended the event.

Mohmmad Usman Rahmani Ludhianvi, Shahi Imam and Chairman of Muslim Personal Law Board, Punjab visited Rouza Sharif, Sirhind and offered 'chadar' at the Dargah and also interacted with the management of Rouza Sharif.

Imran Hussain, a minister in the AAP government in Delhi, also offered 'chadar' at the Dargah Rouza Sharif.

Rouza Sharif's Khalifa, Mohd. Sadiq Raja said that adequate arrangements had been made for the pilgrims.

According to a senior official of the district administration, necessary arrangements had been made for the Urs event. The police had also made special arrangements for the security of pilgrims.

The Rauza or Dargah of Shaikh Ahmad Faruqi Sirhindi, popularly known as Mujaddid Alf-Isfani, who lived in the times of Mughal emperors Akbar and Jahangir, is located on the Sirhind-Bassi Pathana Road near Gurudwara Fatehgarh Sahib.

