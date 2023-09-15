Left Menu

3-day annual Urs concludes in Punjab's Fatehgarh Sahib

Scores of Muslims paid obeisance at the Rouza Sharif in Sirhind as the annual Urs of Shaikh Ahmad Sirhindi concluded here on Friday.A group of 125 pilgrims from Pakistan also took part in the Urs. People belonging to other faiths also attended the event.Mohmmad Usman Rahmani Ludhianvi, Shahi Imam and Chairman of Muslim Personal Law Board, Punjab visited Rouza Sharif, Sirhind and offered chadar at the Dargah and also interacted with the management of Rouza Sharif.Imran Hussain, a minister in the AAP government in Delhi, also offered chadar at the Dargah Rouza Sharif.Rouza Sharifs Khalifa, Mohd.

PTI | Fatehgarhsahib | Updated: 15-09-2023 22:46 IST | Created: 15-09-2023 22:46 IST
3-day annual Urs concludes in Punjab's Fatehgarh Sahib
  • Country:
  • India

Scores of Muslims paid obeisance at the Rouza Sharif in Sirhind as the annual Urs of Shaikh Ahmad Sirhindi concluded here on Friday.

A group of 125 pilgrims from Pakistan also took part in the Urs. People belonging to other faiths also attended the event.

Mohmmad Usman Rahmani Ludhianvi, Shahi Imam and Chairman of Muslim Personal Law Board, Punjab visited Rouza Sharif, Sirhind and offered 'chadar' at the Dargah and also interacted with the management of Rouza Sharif.

Imran Hussain, a minister in the AAP government in Delhi, also offered 'chadar' at the Dargah Rouza Sharif.

Rouza Sharif's Khalifa, Mohd. Sadiq Raja said that adequate arrangements had been made for the pilgrims.

According to a senior official of the district administration, necessary arrangements had been made for the Urs event. The police had also made special arrangements for the security of pilgrims.

The Rauza or Dargah of Shaikh Ahmad Faruqi Sirhindi, popularly known as Mujaddid Alf-Isfani, who lived in the times of Mughal emperors Akbar and Jahangir, is located on the Sirhind-Bassi Pathana Road near Gurudwara Fatehgarh Sahib.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Everstone Capital pares 25.3 pc stake in Burger King owner Restaurant Brands Asia for Rs 1,494 crore

Everstone Capital pares 25.3 pc stake in Burger King owner Restaurant Brands...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Exclusive-Chinese defence minister under investigation for corrupt procurement; France won't cut cultural ties with Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso - minister and more

World News Roundup: Exclusive-Chinese defence minister under investigation f...

 Global
4
(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 spacecraft on Friday

(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023